PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Quiet Period To Expire on August 24th

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PBBK opened at $13.25 on Thursday. PB Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

