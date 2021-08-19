Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86.

