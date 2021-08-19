Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

