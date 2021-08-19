Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $361.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.