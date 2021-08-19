Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 307 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $84.34 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

