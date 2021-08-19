Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

BSV opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

