Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,759,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $725,000.

NYSEARCA:GSUS opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56.

