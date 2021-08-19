Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $453,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

