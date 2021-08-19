Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

