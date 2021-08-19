Particl (PART) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Particl has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $16.07 million and $10,912.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00187219 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,489,825 coins and its circulating supply is 11,465,221 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

