ParkinGo Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $562.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.40 or 1.00096909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010675 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

