Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.61 and last traded at $73.48. 13,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,204,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.