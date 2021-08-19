OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

