Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

