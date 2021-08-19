Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 5.9%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 145,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 84,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

