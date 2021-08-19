Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Oracle reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,645,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. Oracle has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

