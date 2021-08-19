Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $20.93 on Thursday, reaching $542.80. The stock had a trading volume of 482,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,980. The stock has a market cap of $240.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

