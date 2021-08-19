Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $636.62. 66,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,003. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

