Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.43. 155,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

