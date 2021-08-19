Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.56. 56,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

