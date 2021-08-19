Oppenheimer Weighs in on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

