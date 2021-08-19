Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 5.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.47. 4,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 248,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $4,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

