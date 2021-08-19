Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 341 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 492,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 314,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 582,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

