Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.