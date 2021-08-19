Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,858 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

