OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $263.04 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00011559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $726.64 million and $263.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.90 or 0.00575357 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.