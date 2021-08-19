Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $282.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.