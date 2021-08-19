OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $451.42 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $20.13 or 0.00045314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.33 or 0.00847187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102472 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

