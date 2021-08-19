Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth $539,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

