Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

