NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

