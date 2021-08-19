NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.66.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.63. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

