NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $1,013,400.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $347,169.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

