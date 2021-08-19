Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,925. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

