NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.64

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 2279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.67 and a beta of 1.06.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

