Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,677 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Fidus Investment worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.