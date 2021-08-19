Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

