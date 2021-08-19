Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.17. 210,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

