Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,977. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13.

