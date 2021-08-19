Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 41.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,080.05. 7,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,203.99. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.