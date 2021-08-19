Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

