Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth $2,757,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,386. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

