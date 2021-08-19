Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,562. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

