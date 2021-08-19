Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report $160.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $964.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 12,255,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,791,660. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.