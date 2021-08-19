Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.15. 163,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.