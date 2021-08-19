Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 204,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

