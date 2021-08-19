Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

