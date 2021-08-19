Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,170. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

