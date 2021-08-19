Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 1,371,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

