Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO remained flat at $$48.22 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,828. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

